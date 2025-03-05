Tanjong Beach Club reopens after 4-month hiatus with new design and refreshed menu
Good news for those who've missed Tanjong Beach Club. After a four-month-long hiatus, the iconic beach club has reopened with a revamped design and menu. Designed by Sydney-based Akin Atelier, the new space sports warm hues, varied textures and pops of colour.
Guests can soak up the sun while lying on the newly introduced beach loungers, designed in pairs, or on the spacious day beds which can fit up to five people. Reservations will be required to use these loungers and beds, with a minimum spend applicable.
Tanjong Beach Club has also partnered with local artist Aeropalmics to create a flowing mural – textured with actual sand – that stretches across the dining room, alfresco grill area and main bar.
Tanjong Beach Club's revamped food menu is led by its head chef Mong Zhen Yew – who previously worked at Osteria Mozza and Spago – in consultation with Valian Gunawan, the former head chef of Skool Kitchen Bali.
Guests can indulge in the likes of smoked Hokkaido scallop aguachile (S$34), dry-aged barramundi (from S$36), wood-fired half chicken (S$36) and Coppa & Cantabrian anchovy tartine (S$21).
Those with an immense hankering for seafood can dive into the seafood tower (S$248) which is brimming with Maine lobster, freshly shucked oysters, prawns, Venus clams and smoked Hokkaido scallops.
On the drinks front, Tanjong Beach Club now has an expanded champagne selection with exclusive magnums such as Gounel-Lassalle Esprit Voyageur (S$320).
The beach club has also collaborated with bar consultant agency Cat Bite Crew on a cocktail menu, comprising the likes of Tanjong Coast (S$25) – a crisp blend of Hendrick’s gin, guava, ginger and cucumber tonic – and Mai Tide (S$23), pandan-infused golden rum with coconut, white peach, orgeat and pineapple bitters.
In a statement, Wee Teng Wen – managing partner of The Lo & Behold Group – said: "We hope that Tanjong Beach Club, with its vibrant energy and effortless coastal charm, offers a space for people to embrace a sense of freedom and joy – even if only for a few hours. Whether it’s a quiet moment by the beach or dancing with the sand between your toes, this is your perfect escape, whatever that means to you."