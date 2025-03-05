Tanjong Beach Club reopens after 4-month hiatus with new design and refreshed menu

Good news for those who've missed Tanjong Beach Club. After a four-month-long hiatus, the iconic beach club has reopened with a revamped design and menu. Designed by Sydney-based Akin Atelier, the new space sports warm hues, varied textures and pops of colour.

Guests can soak up the sun while lying on the newly introduced beach loungers, designed in pairs, or on the spacious day beds which can fit up to five people. Reservations will be required to use these loungers and beds, with a minimum spend applicable.

Tanjong Beach Club has also partnered with local artist Aeropalmics to create a flowing mural – textured with actual sand – that stretches across the dining room, alfresco grill area and main bar.