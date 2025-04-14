Singapore’s first train hotel will be open for bookings in second half of 2025
Train Pod @ one-north is made out of a decommissioned train carriage and comprises eight rooms.
Can't get enough of MRT rides every day? Well, you can soon sleep in a train, thanks to the new boutique hotel Train Pod @ one-north.
Located at JTC’s LaunchPad in one-north, the hotel will be open for bookings in the second half of 2025 and is transformed from a decommissioned Kawasaki-Nippon Sharyo C751B (KNS) train car – the same model as the trains used for SMRT's North-South and East-West lines from 2000 to 2024.
Guests can look forward to eight hotel ensuite rooms, with each room fitted with Murphy single bunk beds that can fit two people.
Each room is fully air-conditioned and comes with WiFi and access to Netflix.
Facilities and amenities available at Train Pod @ one-north include vending machines, an outdoor kitchen and a washing machine.
According to developers, it took approximately S$300,000 (US$227,700) and eight months of work to refurbish the train into a hotel.
Other parts of the train have also been reused, including the train seats which have been converted to park benches.
In a statement, Yap Eai-Sy, JTC’s director for New Estates Business Development and Marketing, said: “Train Pod @ one-north is a progression from Tiny Pod’s shipping container hotel testbed at one-north. More than just a space to test new concepts, LaunchPad can also facilitate growth and product development. Startups like Tiny Pod can tap on the LaunchPad ecosystem to collaborate and experiment with other like-minded players to turn vision into reality.”
TinyPod also runs shipping container hotels at One-North, Haw Par Villa and Gardens by the Bay.
Bookings for Train Pod @ one-north can be made in the second half of 2025 via this website.