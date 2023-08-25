You can soon surf, ski, snowboard and skate in Orchard Road at Trifecta, a new sports-themed attraction

Come Oct 28, you can do more than shop, dine and catch a movie at Orchard Road. With the opening of Trifecta, thrill seekers will soon be able to surf, ski and snowboard without leaving the popular shopping stretch.

The sports-themed attraction offering the latest technology in surf and snow simulators will be the first of its kind in Asia as it aims to make snowboarding, skiing and surfing more accessible through a lineup of beginner and kid-friendly programmes.

Those who are more experienced in these board sports can look forward to a space to train during the off-season.

The snow arena boasts simulator machines powered by the first virtual reality (VR) ski simulator in Asia with speed simulation and directional movements that mimic the natural mountain terrain, while surfers can experience 1.5m high waves, the deepest in Singapore.