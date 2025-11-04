New wellness attraction at Marina South to open by 2030 with thermal pools and 'cutting-edge health technology'

On Tuesday (Nov 4), the Singapore Tourism Board (STB) announced that it had awarded a tender to wellness operator Therme Group Singapore to develop and run a wellness attraction at the Marina South Coastal site.

Spanning four hectares along the Marina South waterfront – the size of about six football fields – the new space is expected to attract approximately 2 million visitors annually at full operational capacity, with nearly half being international visitors.

According to Therme Group, which also runs wellness destinations in Germany, the UK and Romania, its upcoming S$1 billion (around US$766.2 million) facility in Singapore will have thermal pools, botanical landscapes, art installations and "cutting-edge health technology under one roof".

Set to open in 2030, the attraction is also expected to have saunas, steam baths and water slides to "appeal to multiple demographics".