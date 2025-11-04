New wellness attraction at Marina South to open by 2030 with thermal pools and 'cutting-edge health technology'
The upcoming S$1 billion (around US$766.2 million) facility at the Marina South Coastal site will be developed and run by wellness operator Therme Group Singapore.
On Tuesday (Nov 4), the Singapore Tourism Board (STB) announced that it had awarded a tender to wellness operator Therme Group Singapore to develop and run a wellness attraction at the Marina South Coastal site.
Spanning four hectares along the Marina South waterfront – the size of about six football fields – the new space is expected to attract approximately 2 million visitors annually at full operational capacity, with nearly half being international visitors.
According to Therme Group, which also runs wellness destinations in Germany, the UK and Romania, its upcoming S$1 billion (around US$766.2 million) facility in Singapore will have thermal pools, botanical landscapes, art installations and "cutting-edge health technology under one roof".
Set to open in 2030, the attraction is also expected to have saunas, steam baths and water slides to "appeal to multiple demographics".
Therme Group Singapore will also develop a public park of almost four hectares, linking Marina Barrage to the upcoming wellness attraction.
In a statement, Mah Bow Tan, chairman of Therme Group Asia, said: “Therme Singapore embodies the vision of wellness for all. We will create a welcoming space that caters to people of all ages and backgrounds, promoting healthy living, social connection and community wellbeing.
“We will partner with local organisations and enterprises to activate the surrounding public spaces, and make this another jewel of Marina Bay – a world-class destination that draws visitors from the region and beyond, showcasing Singapore as a leader in holistic wellness.”
Jean Ng, assistant chief executive of STB's experience development group, added: “We are pleased to award this landmark wellness attraction tender to Therme Group Singapore. Our vision is to establish Singapore as a leading urban wellness haven through a world-class facility that offers transformative wellness experiences for visitors and locals alike.
"Their approach to wellness – encompassing physical, mental and emotional wellbeing – aligns well with our focus areas. In line with our pursuit of quality tourism, this attraction will draw travellers seeking wellness experiences, potentially increasing length of stay and spend, whilst providing locals with best-in-class wellness experiences.”