'Not something you'll usually see': Nostalgia and science made fun on Yakult's factory tour

A bottle of Yakult was Ms Evelyn Chan’s “post-dinner treat and indulgence” when she and her siblings were growing up in the 1990s.

So when the 33-year-old heard about the Yakult factory tour from friends with children, she didn’t hesitate to sign up with her four-year-old son.

“We were curious about the production process. It’s not something you’ll usually get to see. I didn’t come on the tour as a kid, though I wish I did,” she told CNA.

Like most factory tours in Singapore, such as the Tiger Brewery tour, the Milo discovery tour and the Khong Guan tour that showcases the manufacturing process of its biscuits, the Yakult factory tour provides an alternative activity for families and a behind-the-scenes peek at how a local favourite is made.

While some tours, such as the Khong Guan tour, haven't resumed after being suspended during the pandemic, Yakult Singapore reopened its doors to the public in August 2022.

Ms Chan was one of the lucky ones who managed to secure a slot on the popular tour at Senoko Avenue on the outskirts of Sembawang.