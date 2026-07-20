Argentina make three changes, Spain unchanged for World Cup final

EAST RUTHERFORD, New Jersey, July 19 : Argentina manager Lionel Scaloni made three changes from the side who came from behind to beat England in the semi-finals, while Luis de la Fuente named an unchanged Spain team for Sunday's World Cup final.

• Rodrigo De Paul returns in midfield, Gonzalo Montiel starts at right back and Nicolas Gonzalez comes in on the wing for Argentina.

• Giuliano Simeone, Nahuel Molina and Leandro Paredes drop out as Lionel Messi captains Argentina in their title defence.

• Lamine Yamal plays up front for Spain after missing training this week following a knock in the semi-final win over France.

• Pedro Porro also starts after hamstring discomfort, while Pedri remains among the substitutes.

Lineups:

Spain: Unai Simon; Pedro Porro, Pau Cubarsi, Aymeric Laporte, Marc Cucurella; Rodri (captain), Fabian Ruiz, Dani Olmo; Lamine Yamal, Alex Baena, Mikel Oyarzabal.

Argentina: Emiliano Martinez; Gonzalo Montiel, Cristian Romero, Lisandro Martinez, Nicolas Tagliafico; Rodrigo De Paul, Enzo Fernandez, Alexis Mac Allister, Nicolas Gonzalez; Lionel Messi (captain), Julian Alvarez.