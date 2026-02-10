From BTS' V and Blackpink's Jennie to Bollywood's Alia Bhatt: 10 celebrity denim looks to own
From preppy airport looks to Y2K nostalgia, Asian celebrities are rewriting the denim playbook. Here’s how to steal their style.
Jeans have always been a celebrity uniform. From Brooke Shields’ era-defining Calvin Klein campaigns and Kate Moss in vintage Levi’s, to James Dean’s rebellious cool and Britney and Justin’s matching AMAs moment, denim has always been the constant in fashion’s most iconic images.
And while these style icons still populate our Pinterest boards and TikTok For You pages, a new generation of Asian stars is shaping how we wear denim now. These celebrities aren’t just wearing jeans, but curating them with the kind of intentionality once reserved for red carpets – just look at BTS member V’s airport chronicles and Blackpink’s Jennie’s off-duty style, each paparazzi snap generating thousands of "get the look" searches within hours.
The result? A fresh denim lexicon that pulls from preppy Ivy League codes, nostalgic 90s minimalism, and even cowboy-core chic.
So who wears their jeans best? Here are our favourite looks to inspire your next outfit.
1. PERFECT IN PREP
V’s airport fits are always inspiring – take for instance, this take on collegiate cool. With prep back on the radar thanks to the “old money” and quiet luxury tailoring wave, the K-pop star’s look channels Ivy League elegance with a modern, relaxed twist. Recreate it with fluid denim, a relaxed shirt, and a skinny tie for that Gossip Girl vibe.
2. Y2K OFF-DUTY
Low-rise denim and micro-knits remain at the heart of the Y2K resurgence, and Jennie continues to be its unofficial ambassador. Her baggy jeans and knit camisole combo nod to the noughties’ off-duty icons, while the shaggy jacket adds a fun texture play. Go for slouchy denim, a slim top and one fuzzy or tactile layer to fully embrace the revival.
3. DARK DRAMA
Moody monochrome looks – especially in deep indigo and black – have dominated menswear trends, echoing everything from techwear to city goth styling. Thai actor PP Krit’s dark denim, hoodie and oversized houndstooth coat deliver runway-ready drama. Stick to a unified, shadowy palette and top it off with a structured coat for an edgy, out-on-the-town look.
4. POWER DRESSING
Part 90s minimalism, part office-sirencore, Aespa member Karina’s oversized blazer, grey straight-leg jeans and pointed heels showcase the Prada ambassador’s mastery of the brand’s cool, cerebral aesthetic. Recreate her effortlessly polished style with muted denim and a plush blazer (velvet is a trending texture) for an upgraded work look that still reads fashion girl.
5. BOHO REVIVAL
The new bohemian movement has returned with a softer, more curated feel. Thai actress Davika Hoorne shows us how to incorporate the free-spirited trend with a breezy blouse, relaxed jeans and silk scarf. To tap into this modern boho wave, pair loose denim with airy textures and finish with a scarf for that Almost Famous, wanderlust mood.
6. NEO-WESTERN CHIC
Judging by the fervour of cowboy-core TikTok, western dressing is still in its renaissance. Korean American actress and singer Krystal Jung pairs ripped denim with a fringe suede coat and knee-high boots to capture that Americana revival in a clean, chic way. Anchor the look with sturdy jeans and pick one hero Western piece, like a fringe jacket or bold belt, to avoid slipping into costume territory.
7. NINETIES ODE
You can never go wrong with the 90s uniform of matching denim separates and a white tee. BTS' Jungkook embodies this look with his coordinated Calvin Klein set – a relaxed trucker jacket layered over a white base tucked into wide-leg bottoms. Choose mid-wash denim in near-identical tones and keep the fit oversized and slouchy to channel the era’s effortless, minimalist mood.
8. FLARED FLAIR
Flared jeans are one of the biggest comeback stories of the decade, thanks to the 70s revival on the runways and the continuing shift toward elongated silhouettes. Bollywood star Alia Bhatt proves the power of colour-blocking with her light-wash flares and electric lime polo – a masterclass in pairing retro silhouettes with dopamine-bright hues that feel fresh and modern.
9. SCULPTURAL STATEMENT
Architectural denim – balloon shapes, paperbag waists, exaggerated pleating – has been a defining trend in luxury houses like Loewe. Follow Chinese actress Chen Duling’s cue by pairing statement jeans with a clean, fitted top and simple accessories so the sculptural silhouette takes centre stage – the drama is all in the denim.
10. DOUBLE DENIM
Double denim has always been a perennial favourite, but gone are the days when it required obsessive tonal matching. K-pop star and Levi’s Southeast Asia ambassador BamBam proves the look can be polished and effortless – his crisp denim shirt paired with dark indigo jeans demonstrates how deliberate contrast can create a more sophisticated take on the Canadian tuxedo.