From BTS' V and Blackpink's Jennie to Bollywood's Alia Bhatt: 10 celebrity denim looks to own

Jeans have always been a celebrity uniform. From Brooke Shields’ era-defining Calvin Klein campaigns and Kate Moss in vintage Levi’s, to James Dean’s rebellious cool and Britney and Justin’s matching AMAs moment, denim has always been the constant in fashion’s most iconic images.

And while these style icons still populate our Pinterest boards and TikTok For You pages, a new generation of Asian stars is shaping how we wear denim now. These celebrities aren’t just wearing jeans, but curating them with the kind of intentionality once reserved for red carpets – just look at BTS member V’s airport chronicles and Blackpink’s Jennie’s off-duty style, each paparazzi snap generating thousands of "get the look" searches within hours.

The result? A fresh denim lexicon that pulls from preppy Ivy League codes, nostalgic 90s minimalism, and even cowboy-core chic.

So who wears their jeans best? Here are our favourite looks to inspire your next outfit.