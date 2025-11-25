12 best Christmas beauty gift sets for her: Skincare, makeup, perfumes and advent calendars
These beauty gifts will make you the best gift-giver this holiday season.
A really good present can turn a special occasion into an exceptional one. With gifting season in full swing, you’re likely on the lookout for distinctive gifts to let those you care about feel the love. But with so many possibilities out there, where does one start looking?
When shopping for skincare, perfume and makeup enthusiasts, it’s never about how expensive the product is but how it delivers incomparable oomph to her routine. From bang-for-buck skincare gift sets to makeup must-haves to special festive editions, we’ve scoured the shelves for the 12 stellar beauty finds.
BEST MAKEUP KITS
KOSAS MINI BLUSH IS LIFE TRIO, S$50
Each of these blushers are baked and swirled with two different shades that creates a healthy flush on any complexion – no hard lines guaranteed. You can gift all three to your favourite sister from another mother or split them up among three of your besties.
Available at Sephora.
YSL BEAUTY LOVESHINE AND MAKE MY BLUSH SET, S$120
What’s not to love about this set? The Loveshine lipstick ensures a pretty pout while the Make Me Blush blurs the look of pores.
Available at YSL Beauty Ion Orchard and Raffles City.
DIOR MAKEUP COUTURE SET, S$166
This chic gold pouch with star-shaped zippers alone is already a winner. Lippies in bestselling colours – the Dior Addict Maximizer in 001 pink and the Rouge Dior New Velvet in 100 nude – ensure that your giftee won’t be running back to the store for a change of colours.
Available at Dior Beauty counters and boutiques.
BEST SKINCARE SETS
ELEMIS ENCHANTED ROSE DUO SET, S$140
This online exclusive, award-winning set comprises the Pro-Collagen Rose Marine Cream and the Rose Cleansing Balm that not only smells heavenly, they are clinically proven to reduce the appearance of fine lines in 14 days.
Available at Elemis counters and boutiques.
SHISEIDO ULTIMUNE POWER INFUSING ESSENTIAL SET, S$238
Valued at S$431, girl math will tell you that you’ve already saved S$193. Even better is that the set targets sagging, deep wrinkles and dark spots with Shiseido’s state-of-the-art ReneuraRed technology.
Available at Shiseido counters.
AUGUSTINUS BADER THE ILLUMINATING COLLECTION, S$365
There’s no better gift than the gift of good skin. This set comprises The Cream, The Cream Cleansing Gel and The Eye Patches, all designed for a balanced and glowing complexion. We also hear this is Victoria Beckham’s go-to skincare brand.
Available at Augustinus Bader counters.
BEST PERFUME SETS
LE LABO EAU DE PARFUM DISCOVERY SET, S$185
This limited-edition set comes available in either a set of three or six. The set of three features the most beloved scents, Santal 33, Another 13 and The Noir 29, while the set of six includes Rose 31, The Matcha 26 and Eucalyptus 20.
Available at Le Labo boutiques.
CHLOE ATELIER DES FLEURS CEDRUS EAU DE PARFUM AND BODY LOTION GIFT SET, S$280
Your giftee doesn’t like too-feminine scents? Then she’ll love this unique blend of cedar, vetiver and sandalwood that smells clean and refreshing. Tip: Try scent layering with the body lotion to ensure a super long lasting sillage.
Available at Chloe Beauty boutique.
SISLEY EAU DE SOIR LIMITED EDITION, S$360
2025’s festive edition of this iconic scent captures a romantic Parisian moment. English artist Luke Edward Hall’s artwork transports the wearer to a French garden even before she takes a whiff of the perfume. The delightful mix of flowers, citrus, spice and chypre perfectly encapsulates the moment. You might not be able to take your gal pal to Paris just yet, but you sure can gift her a slice of a Parisian garden.
Available at Sisley counters.
BEST ADVENT CALENDARS
CLE DE PEAU DREAMS EXPRESS ADVENT CALENDAR, S$652
This 12-day countdown calendar is essentially a girl’s entire makeup and skincare kit. From cleansing foam to serum to day and night creams to sunscreen to makeup, it’s got it all, including a special edition key charm.
Available at Cle de Peau counters and boutiques.
THE AESOP ABODE ADVENT CALENDAR, S$740
The gift of a single tube of Aesop’s deliciously scented hand cream is enough to draw squeals of joy, what more an entire advent calendar stuffed with the brand’s bestsellers like the Marrakech Intense Eau de Parfum, Geranium Leaf Body Cleanser, Lucent Facial Concentrate, Kagerou Aromatique Incense, etc.
Available at Aesop boutiques.
DIOR THE 30 MONTAIGNE ADVENT CALENDAR, S$1,050
This year’s advent calendar contains 24 thoughtfully curated surprises, including a holiday exclusive by Dior Perfume creation director Francis Kurkdjian – the Piste aux Etoiles scented candle and three delicately scented paper ornaments. Also noteworthy, is the transformability of the box. When the goodies run out, it can be used as a jewellery case.
Available at Dior Beauty counters and boutiques.