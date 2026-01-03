Treat yourself in Johor Bahru: 5 spas and massage retreats with herbal baths, scrubs and more

Given how close we are to Johor Bahru, it is easy for many of us to plan day trips or weekend getaways there. From thrift shops and theme parks to nail salons and shopping malls, the city offers a variety of attractions and things to do, catering to all types of travellers.

For those of us in need of pampering body treatments, you’ll be delighted to know that our friendly neighbour is home to numerous spas and massage parlours.

Explore five top massage and hair spas that promise a range of relaxing experiences cherished by locals and visitors alike, to spark your interest for your next trip.