Treat yourself in Johor Bahru: 5 spas and massage retreats with herbal baths, scrubs and more
Your guide on where to go for stress-busting body treatments during your next trip to JB.
Given how close we are to Johor Bahru, it is easy for many of us to plan day trips or weekend getaways there. From thrift shops and theme parks to nail salons and shopping malls, the city offers a variety of attractions and things to do, catering to all types of travellers.
For those of us in need of pampering body treatments, you’ll be delighted to know that our friendly neighbour is home to numerous spas and massage parlours.
Explore five top massage and hair spas that promise a range of relaxing experiences cherished by locals and visitors alike, to spark your interest for your next trip.
1. 38°C ONSEN SPA
Love Japan’s onsen culture but can’t seem to find time to travel? Consider checking out this Japan-themed onsen spa. Kickstart your visit by slipping into a kimono – you can even choose from an assortment of floral hairpins, drawstring bags, and fans that will complete your outfit.
Once you are satisfied with your selfies, it is time to enjoy the private onsen. The mineral-rich bath here is at a comfortable 38°C,which is said to be perfect for a relaxing soak. Next, surrender yourselves to the massage bed for a one-hour full body massage. Visitors of 38°C Onsen Spa have praised it for the great experience, clean environment and five-star service. The spa also has a branch in Kuala Lumpur.
Prices start from RM398/S$125 per person.
Where: Akademik Suite, Block A #G-05, Jalan Austin Heights Utama, Taman Mount Austin, 81100 Johor Bahru.
2. TANG RETREAT
Just 10 minutes from the Johor Bahru checkpoint, Tang Retreat offers a variety of stress-busting targeted treatments, including aromatherapy body massage, herbal bath, and head spa. The wellness centre uses Traditional Chinese Medicine (TCM) wisdom and applies it in its treatments to target specific body concerns.
Since its opening in March, Tang Retreat has gained popularity on TikTok, thanks to viral videos posted by KOLs and other online users. Customers who have tried out their services love its beautifully designed interiors, skilled massage therapists and clean environment.
One of its most popular treatments is the Royal Herbal Bath, which uses herbs that are freshly prepared by Chinese physicians daily. The 60-minute soak helps promote better circulation and muscle relaxation.
Prices start from RM112/$35 for a 60-minute Classic Body Massage.
Where: 66 Jalan Kuning, Taman Pelangi, 80400 Johor Bahru.
3. THAI ODYSSEY
Launched in 2004, Thai Odyssey has expanded into one of Malaysia’s largest Thai massage spa chains. To date, there are more than 50 outlets in Malaysia. Besides being easily accessible, Thai Odyssey has also won countless awards over the years, including being named the Best Luxury City Spa in Southeast Asia 2025 by the World Luxury Spa Awards.
As its name suggests, this spa is inspired by Thai hospitality and massage techniques. The massages here include dry and oil-based options for a therapeutic experience. Fans of the parlour recommend this massage chain for its authentic knot-releasing Thai massages and warm Thai-style service.
Prices start from RM140/S$44 for a 60-minute Thai Traditional Massage.
Where: MF-20, Innercity Level 3, Ibrahim International Business District, Johor Bahru City Square, Jalan Wong Ah Fook, Bandar Johor Bahru, 80888 Johor Bahru.
4. Y SPA & WELLNESS
Stiff muscles are common, especially for urbanites who are desk-bound every day. The solution: A Deep Tissue Massage at Y Spa & Wellness, targeted at those who spend long hours sitting at their computers.
Besides the human touch, there is also a Signature Machine Massage that delivers over 20,000 pulses per second to loosen muscle tension and reduce signs of swelling. Those who are battling poor sleep patterns can turn to the outlet’s Imperial Herbal Bath. It uses 38 herbal ingredients to support deep detoxification, balance gut health, and relieve fatigue. For females, there is also Uterus Care Therapy, which is said to regulate blood circulation and promote better inner balance.
Prices start from RM99/S$31 for a 60-minute Deep Tissue Massage.
Where: 35, Jalan Ponderosa 2/2, Taman Ponderosa, 81100 Johor Bahru.
5. THE GEM WELLNESS
Looking for an all-in-one spa that provides a pampering head-to-toe experience? Head over to The Gem Wellness, which offers a menu that includes massages, body scrubs, facials and ear candling.
There are various body massage options, including Thai- and Balinese-style treatments. Besides massages, you can also try the body scrubs here; you can pick from 24K imperial gold, Himalayan sea salt, Japanese green tea, Javanese Lulur, and coffee scrubs.
If you are plagued by frequent headaches, the Natural Herbs Head Treatment is your go-to. It uses natural herbs to relieve stress and headaches while detoxifying the scalp. Many of its visitors have given five-star ratings on Google, citing the ambience, excellent service, and massage as reasons for their recommendations.
Prices start from RM259/S$81 for a 60-minute Balinese massage.
Where: Emerald Bay, 6 Persiaran Bayu Mutiara, Puteri Harbour, 79000 Johor Bahru.