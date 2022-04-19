6 common fashion mistakes curvy women are guilty of that might make them appear sloppy

It’s no surprise that the most common fashion mistake curvier women make is wearing baggy clothes. After all, they are easy to wear and seemingly cover up parts of the figure that you don't want to draw attention to.

However, baggy clothes don’t do a thing in terms of defining or even visually slimming a curvy figure and is the chief cause behind a careless appearance – the last thing a larger woman wants to be called is sloppy.

To get around this fashion faux pas, you need garments that fit you correctly. How do you know what fits? Scroll on for simple tips to look smarter, sharper, and ever more stylish.