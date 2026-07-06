7-Eleven sues Nike over Air Max with Slurpee maker's colours

7-Eleven has sued Nike in federal court in Texas, accusing the sportswear giant of copying the convenience store chain's signature orange, green and ​red stripe design on a sneaker that Nike plans to release on Jul 11, ‌known as 7-Eleven Day.

In its lawsuit, filed on Jul 1 in the federal court in Dallas, 7-Eleven said Nike’s upcoming Air Max 95 shoe features a “confusingly similar imitation” of the company’s tri-colour stripe branding, which it says consumers associate with the 7-Eleven ​brand.

Texas-based 7-Eleven said Nike scheduled the shoe's release for Jul 11, a date it ​said is widely associated with the retailer's annual 7-Eleven Day promotion and Free Slurpee Day ⁠at participating stores.

“Nike has shown a callous ​and malicious disregard for 7-Eleven’s rights,” the lawsuit said.

Nike did not immediately respond to a request for ​comment.