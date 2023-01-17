Chinese New Year fashion: 8 ways to incorporate black into your outfits

Traditionally, wearing black during Chinese New Year is considered taboo because the colour is associated with grief and sombre times. But what if your wardrobe is largely black and you need to work around it?

There are ways to look pretty, presentable and, more importantly, acceptable with bits of black for the festivities, experts tell CNA Lifestyle. You could channel a stylishly dark wardrobe that's still respectable enough for the occasion. Here’s how:

1. PAIR IT WITH A BRIGHT (PREFERABLY AUSPICIOUS) COLOUR