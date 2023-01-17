8 ways to wear black – yes, black – for Chinese New Year (if you want to channel Wednesday Addams)

Traditionally, wearing black during Chinese New Year is considered taboo because the colour is associated with grief and sombre times. But what if you’re averse to colour and prefer Wednesday Addams’ goth-chic sensibilities when it comes to fashion – or just prefer the understated and fuss-free colour?

There are ways to look pretty, presentable and, more importantly, acceptable in black for the festivities. Take a leaf from the lead character in the popular Netflix series and channel stylishly moody wardrobe that's still respectable enough for the occasion. Here’s how:

1. PAIR IT WITH A BRIGHT (PREFERABLY AUSPICIOUS) COLOUR