Stussy's back in Singapore – want to see Cross Colours and other 90s fashion brands come back too?

If you were a teenager in Singapore 30 years ago, you’ll remember the brands. You had to have clothes from Cross Colours, Alien Workshop and BUM to be cool.

You’d have jeans emblazoned with the logo of Versace, Armani, MCM or the likes covering your derriere, as you paired it with your favourite Converse sneakers or those Doc Martens boots you convinced your parents to buy because they were guaranteed to last forever.

Complete with your Stussy/No Fear/Mambo tee, you were the epitome of 90s style. Doesn't it smell like teen spirit?