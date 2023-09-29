Not all marks left by pimples are scars – how to tell the difference and why they should be treated differently

The worst part about suffering from acne, for many people, is the aftermath – having to deal with the scars and marks left behind by a breakout. Anyone who’s ever had a pimple will know that these marks take a long time to heal and fade – and some persistent ones do not budge at all, no matter what treatment you try on them.

Prevention is better than cure, of course – the bottom line is that acne should be targeted at its root cause. But let’s face it – the reality is that breakouts sometimes happen despite our best efforts to avoid them. So what can one do to lighten the appearance of these marks?

Skincare products are likely your next best bet, even if they may not be able to completely remove them. But before we can even get down to that, consultant dermatologist at Assurance Skin, Dr Wong Soon Tee, told CNA Lifestyle that it is important to first understand what acne scars are. Here, he shares how to identify them and if skincare products help at all in targeting them.