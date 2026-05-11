Adidas launches first pet collection in Singapore with mini football jerseys for furry fans
The collection will be available at a pet event at CQ @ Clarke Quay Fountain Square across two weekends from May 15 to 17 and May 22 to 23 before the launch at select Adidas stores and its website and app from May 24.
Football fans, you can now twin with your furry friends just in time for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.
Adidas is launching its first pet collection in Singapore on May 15, and it will include pet-sized versions of national football team jerseys from Japan, Mexico, Colombia and Argentina, the reigning champion from the 2022 FIFA World Cup.
Pet owners can check out the collection at the FurKids Fiesta at CQ @ Clarke Quay Fountain Square across two weekends from May 15 to 17 and May 22 to 23.
The football jerseys for pets retail at S$49 (US$38) each.
From May 24, the collection will also be available at select Adidas stores in Singapore as well as on the brand’s website and app.