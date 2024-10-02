How to build a compact but effective skincare routine, with under S$30 products

Skincare can be overwhelming, especially with the sheer number of products you can incorporate into your daily routine. It can even confuse the most beauty-savvy skincare enthusiast.

Dr Chung Wan Ling, an aesthetic doctor at IYAC Clinic, shared that she’s seen an increasing number of people coming in with skin sensitivity from an overzealous stimulation of the skin due to all the different skincare they’ve been using.

“A multi-step skincare regimen isn’t necessary for healthy skin. Applying multiple layers and ingredients on the skin may irritate the skin and lead to allergic or irritant dermatitis or even cause an acne outbreak,” added Dr Lynn Chiam, consultant dermatologist, Children & Adult Skin Hair Laser Clinic.

But what’s more concerning, said Dr Chiam, is that using too many products can make it difficult to pinpoint which product or ingredient is causing the allergic reaction.