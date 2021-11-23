Pink is the new black: 8 affordable sports watches in the hottest colours

One of the biggest misconceptions about sports watches is that they need to be black in colour or in steel to look great. Sure, these are the standard preferences by default, but what’s wrong with a spot of colour?

Fashion enthusiasts will agree that there’s just something about bright colours, which makes one's timepiece easily double up as an eye-catching accessory.

CNA Lifestyle handpicks the most accessible colours that will add fun to any wardrobe, for both men and women. And they're pretty affordable, too.