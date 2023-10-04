Remember Anteprima Wirebags? The brand is back with a pop-up at Takashimaya

“The focal point of the event is to re-introduce the unique, fun and intricate designs of our Wirebag,” enthused Ogino.

For the uninitiated, Wirebag is a distinctive design by Anteprima, characterised by the use of special wire codes interwoven by meticulous craftsmanship.

Ogino added that the brand had crafted many fascinating Wirebags over the years, "each with its own story".

"One of the most interesting ones was the iconic Panda with intricate wirework that captured the essence of joy and fun”.