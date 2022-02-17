A skincare guide to help you slow down and reduce signs of ageing on the face and body

No amount of beauty creams and lotions can slam the brakes on ageing if the skin is constantly exposed to harmful sun rays.

According to Dr Sau, sunscreen is the most important and most cost-effective skincare when it comes to anti-ageing. "Protect your skin with sunscreen, both outdoors and indoors. Use a sufficient amount, and reapply every two, three hours especially when engaging in outdoor activities.”

To get the most out of sunscreen, learn to read the label. “A good one should protect against both UVA (rays) responsible for collagen breakdown, leading to ageing signs, and UVB (rays) that cause sunburn and increase risk of skin cancer.”

Keep an eye out for the SPF or sun protection factor that measures how well the sunscreen blocks UVB rays. Dr Sau believes that SPF 50 is good enough for Singapore’s climate. "A sunscreen with SPF 50 reduces risk of sunburn for 50 times longer than if you had no sunscreen.”

Also pay attention to the PA rating. For high UVA protection, she advises to pick one with PA++++.

While picking the right sunscreen is important, using adequate amounts is just as vital. “A good gauge of what an adequate amount for the face is about one tablespoon per application. A 50ml bottle should last a month.”

