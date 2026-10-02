Anya Hindmarch's Universal Bag now available for sale at FairPrice Finest, also comes in new small size
The new mini bag will cost S$25 while the regular-sized bag will cost S$30.
Shoppers in Singapore can once again score the viral Universal Bag by British designer Anya Hindmarch at FairPrice Finest stores, about two years after their first collaboration in 2024.
Praised for its durability and style, the bag is made entirely from recycled plastic. This time round, the iconic blue bag is also available in a small version, along with the regular one.
Both mini and regular bags will be sold via dedicated product standees across all FairPrice Finest store locations, priced at S$25 and S$30, respectively. Purchases are capped at two pieces per customer, in any combination of sizes.
Since its launch in 2021, the Universal Bag project has collaboratively saved over 546 tonnes of plastic from landfills, the equivalent of 46 double-decker buses.