AP x Swatch Royal Pop launch: Long queues at Ion Orchard and Marina Bay Sands, VivoCity outlet closes due to crowds

Scenes at Saturday’s launch echoed that earlier MoonSwatch hype, with customers at Ion Orchard entering in batches of five from around 9.30am while many others waited outside hoping for a chance to purchase one even after queues had been cut off.

Some had tested their luck at multiple outlets.

A prospective buyer named Jay shared that he first joined the queue at MBS at around 4pm on Friday but was cut off after the first 50 people later into the night. Jay, who said he was number 56 in line, arrived at Ion Orchard at 8.30am on Saturday together with another buyer, Ally, only to find the queue was already capped.

They shared that the appeal lay in owning a piece of the collaboration with Audemars Piguet as an enthusiast.