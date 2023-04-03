106-year-old Filipino tattoo artist is oldest person on Vogue magazine cover

Before Whang-Od became the oldest person on a Vogue cover, Judi Dench had the honour. The actress appeared on the cover of British Vogue in 2020 when she was 85.

Whang-Od is also one of the few members of an indigenous community to make it to the cover of Vogue in any of its worldwide editions. Quannah Chasinghorse was on the cover of Vogue Mexico in May 2021 and Vogue Australia featured four indigenous women on its cover in May 2022.

Bea Valdes, editor-in-chief of Vogue Philippines, said that staff at the publication unanimously decided to put Whang-Od on the cover, reported CNN. "We felt she represented our ideals of what is beautiful about our Filipino culture,” said Valdes. "We believe that the concept of beauty needs to evolve, and include diverse and inclusive faces and forms. What we hope to speak about is the beauty of humanity."

The Vogue Philippines article describes how Whang-Od first learned the traditional tattooing method from her father when she was just 16 and how she was the first and only mambabatok of her time and would travel to villages near and far to tattoo the sacred symbols of the ancestors on those who have crossed or about to cross a threshold in their lives.