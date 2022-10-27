Hair-loss treatments: What do they do and are they really worth spending your money on?

For many, signing up for hair-loss treatments can feel like jumping into a bottomless pit – the expenditure is seemingly endless (since consecutive sessions are deemed necessary) but does continuing with them over an extended period really help, and is the money you’re putting into them worth it?

Hair loss, as we know, is not a straightforward or easy problem to solve – there are many factors that may contribute to it at the same time, while results may understandably vary from individual to individual. There are some who have seen dramatic improvements from such treatments, yet there are also others who have not observed any changes, even with the help of regular sessions.

The extensive range of hair-loss treatments can seem bewildering – from those that entail the use of herbal remedies and massage, to others that utilise LED light therapy and even micro-needling. Then, there are those that are administered by certified trichologists and dermatologists. The pricing, of course, varies considerably.