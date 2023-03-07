Are homemade skincare products always safer for your skin? We ask the experts

While many have used self-concocted skincare items – even those thrown casually together with pantry items and a recipe found online – without any adverse skin reactions, the same cannot be said for everyone. Improper product mixing and not understanding the ingredients one is using can lead to disastrous effects.

One common misconception about fruit and food ingredients used frequently in DIY skincare is that since they are safe to eat, they must be safe for use on the skin.

Dermatologist Dr Joyce Lim, of Joyce Lim Skin and Laser Clinic, clarified this assumption: “Since they are edible ingredients, they are safe in terms of toxicity. However, some of them may irritate the skin when applied on it. For example, applying certain fruit peels (and juices) directly to skin may irritate sensitive skin, as they contain fruit acids. Some people may also be allergic to certain foods and when these are used on their skin, they can cause a rash.”

She also explained that, besides fruits, a lot of vegetables also contain acids that can irritate the skin when applied raw to the skin. “The effect can be aggravated especially when they are put on freshly washed skin. In some predisposed individuals – skin inflammation may even lead to pigmentation,” she added.

This is exactly why mixing up a mask in the kitchen yourself may not always be advisable – particularly if you have sensitive or acneic skin, and why getting professional guidance is a better way to go about it instead, if you’re keen on trying out custom or DIY skincare.