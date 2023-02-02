Improper care and neglect can cause your underarms to smell and discolour. Here's how to treat them right

Do you feel self-conscious in a sleeveless top because your underarms are constantly sweaty or shades darker than the rest of your arms? You’re not alone.

When it comes to maintaining a good skincare regime, the underarms are often neglected areas because they aren’t immediately visible. Without proper attention to the area, problems such as excessive sweat, odour, bumps and hyperpigmentation can become long-term issues or cause awkward social moments.

In Singapore's tropical climate, having the right care routine is even more important as our bodies are exposed to constant heat and humidity. “In a warm and humid environment, accumulation of sweat in the folds of the skin such as the armpit can promote the growth of bacteria, fungi and yeast that can result in an odour or a rash. Sweat itself can also cause the delicate skin in our armpits to become irritated or macerated," said Dr Evelyn Tay, Dermatologist at Shine Dermatology.

While sweating is important to help the body stay balanced, excessive sweating does cause issues. The thing is, sweat itself doesn’t actually smell. It only gains odour when the bacteria present on the skin interacts with the sweat and oils creating body odour.