Kings of cool: These 11 Asian celebrity dads are redefining fashion on their own terms

There is a curious phenomenon sweeping across the world. Fashion labels can’t seem to get enough of celebrity dads and, sometimes, even granddads.

Recently, the legendary 84-year-old actor Anthony Hopkins was unveiled as the newest male model for Spanish fashion label Loewe. Jurassic Park alumnus Jeff Goldblum, 69, and Twin Peaks actor Kyle Maclachlan, 63, also strutted down Prada’s Fall/Winter runway earlier this year.

Meanwhile over on this side of the world, Asian celebrity dads have also been thrust into the limelight, though not so much for their superstar clout but for their insouciant personal style. Embracing fashion on their own terms, these famous fathers make looking good seem like an afterthought.