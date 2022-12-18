This Dutch-Singaporean is behind one of the year's most talked-about new watches

I am of Dutch and Singaporean descent. I was born in Belgium and grew up in different countries including the Netherlands, the UK, Singapore and France. I moved to Singapore almost 13 years ago to finish university and have been working here since.

I UNDERSTAND YOU AND YOUR CO-FOUNDERS HAVE KNOWN EACH OTHER FOR YEARS. HOW DID YOU FIRST MEET?

Asbjorn and I met in high school in France and became very good friends. After school, we parted ways, with Asbjorn heading to Denmark and myself eventually returning to Singapore. We always remained in touch, with the Atelier Holgur project bringing us back together.

The third co-founder is my father Ferdinand (Ferry), who came onboard during our planning stage. He was instrumental in giving us guidance on the business side of things and connecting us to incredibly smart individuals who were able to advise us in matters of finance and operations.

HAVE YOU ALWAYS BEEN A WATCH GUY? IS THERE ANY PARTICULAR INCIDENT OR WATCH THAT KICKED OFF THIS PASSION?

I have been into watches since my early teens and there are two watches in particular that I can attribute my longstanding passion to. The first is a Tag Heuer Formula 1 which my parents gifted me for my 18th birthday. The second is a Seiko SKX781 (first generation Orange Monster) which I bought with one of my first paycheques. While my collection has grown and changed over the years, these two watches have always seen wrist time and will always remain in the collection.

ARE THERE ANY OTHER WATCHES IN YOUR OWN PERSONAL COLLECTION THAT HAVE PARTICULAR SIGNIFICANCE OR MEANING?

I have a Casio G-Shock DW-5600SK-1D that my sister gifted me for my birthday. I took this watch diving on a WW2 wreck in Okinawa, which was a surreal and humbling moment, so it has special meaning for me as a watch that has multiple memories attached to it.

WHOSE IDEA WAS IT TO START ATELIER HOLGUR? HOW DID THAT CONVERSATION HAPPEN?