Is it time to clean your backpack? How to keep them fresh and odour-free

Stepping into a crowded train during peak hour can often be an assault on the senses. Being sandwiched in a crowd of people in the close confines of the carriage can cause you to be overwhelmed by the heady mix of odours – from sweaty bodies after a long day to the overpowering smell of grubby backpacks that are long overdue for a wash.

The beauty of a backpack is that it’s a comfortable bag that is carried close to the body and is roomy enough to contain everything from our personal items, laptops, food to dirty workout clothes.

But in our heat and humidity, and with frequent use, these bags absorb the sweat and oil of its owner while getting dirty from the surroundings. Unfortunately, cleaning these multipurpose bags isn’t always top of mind for many.

Lynn Kee, director of Dr Bags, emphasised the importance of regular cleaning. “Cleaning backpacks regularly will help with hygiene, maintenance of appearance and also extends its lifespan,” she explained.

She recommends a monthly basic clean if your backpack is being used on a daily basis and a deep-clean twice a year to maintain the hygiene of your bag. But if they’re being used for hiking, sports or other outdoor activities where they will get dirty faster, she suggests cleaning them right after the activity.