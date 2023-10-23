Is it time to clean your backpack? How to keep them fresh and odour-free
Be it work or play, there’s a backpack for every occasion. However, these multi-purpose bags can get grimy fast, especially in our heat. Here’s a guide to keeping them clean.
Stepping into a crowded train during peak hour can often be an assault on the senses. Being sandwiched in a crowd of people in the close confines of the carriage can cause you to be overwhelmed by the heady mix of odours – from sweaty bodies after a long day to the overpowering smell of grubby backpacks that are long overdue for a wash.
The beauty of a backpack is that it’s a comfortable bag that is carried close to the body and is roomy enough to contain everything from our personal items, laptops, food to dirty workout clothes.
But in our heat and humidity, and with frequent use, these bags absorb the sweat and oil of its owner while getting dirty from the surroundings. Unfortunately, cleaning these multipurpose bags isn’t always top of mind for many.
Lynn Kee, director of Dr Bags, emphasised the importance of regular cleaning. “Cleaning backpacks regularly will help with hygiene, maintenance of appearance and also extends its lifespan,” she explained.
She recommends a monthly basic clean if your backpack is being used on a daily basis and a deep-clean twice a year to maintain the hygiene of your bag. But if they’re being used for hiking, sports or other outdoor activities where they will get dirty faster, she suggests cleaning them right after the activity.
There are times when backpacks need more immediate attention – when there are signs of mould or mildew, food spillage or odour. “Mould and mildew is often a result of environmental conditions that cause mould growth on leather, fabric and canvas bags,” she said. If there are signs of mould on your bag, she recommends going to the professionals as soon as possible for a deep-clean to sanitise it.
When food spills in or on your bag and despite your frantic wipes and washes, a stain and the accompanying odour has developed, you may also need to seek the help of experts to perform a deep-clean on it. “This is as most food stains are oil-based and if left as it is, the bacteria may grow quickly and multiply. In addition, if left untreated, it may also ferment and lead to mould or odour problems,” she explained.
Aside from the frequency and purpose of use, the material of the bag can affect the state of your backpack. If it is made of fabric, canvas or leather and you use it on a daily basis or shove sweaty fitness clothes into it, your bag may start to develop an unpleasant smell.
Kee said: “As fabric/canvas/leather absorbs sweat, and bacteria from our skin/environment, this often results in unpleasant odours. Improper storage in damp/poorly ventilated areas can lead to moisture being trapped, developing odours over time. Other odours like smoke or strong pungent odours requires cleaning as soon as possible too.”
BEFORE YOU CLEAN…
Before you take action and start pulling out all your backpacks for a clean, take note of these expert tips from Kee.
- Always read the care Instructions provided by the manufacturer. This is important as some backpacks may have specific cleaning recommendations based on the materials used and their construction.
- Remove all items from the backpack
- Brush off all debris/dust/dirt that has accumulated, especially from the corners of pockets or fold areas.
Pro tip: Find a sunny and windy day to air dry backpacks. Tools like lint-free cloth, brush, gentle cleanser and hairdryer may come in handy to properly clean the sac.
HOW TO PROPERLY CLEAN YOUR BACKPACK
There are three main types of cleaning that your backpack may need throughout its lifespan.
Spot Cleaning
When spills and stains happen and you need to act immediately, here’s what to do:
- Identify stains which you would like to remove.
- Use a lint-free cloth and gentle cleanser sparingly to wipe off stains from stained areas
- Make sure to air dry or dry the area with a hair dryer from a distance.
- Allow the backpack to be dried in an airy/well-ventilated location.
Pro tip: Do not rub or scratch on areas with stains as this will result in the material or colour being scratched off.
Light Cleaning
This is what you should be doing on a regular basis to maintain the cleanliness of your backpack:
- Segment your bag to be cleaned into parts (for example, front flap, centre, sides, bottom, back panel).
- Use a lint-free cloth and gentle cleanser sparingly to wipe each section.
- For dirtier areas, use a soft bristle brush to brush off stains in a one-directional manner and use a dry cloth to wipe through immediately after brushing.
- Be sure to air dry or dry the area with a hair dryer from a distance (so you aren’t close enough to burn or ruin the material).
- Allow the backpack to dry in an airy, well-ventilated location.
Pro tips: Clean thoroughly, area by area, with equal pressure or strength. The backpack must be dried completely to avoid mould from developing.
Deep Cleaning
Kee recommends any deep cleaning to be done at professional cleaning places as you would need an experienced professional to perform a thorough clean without causing discolouration, the formation of bubbles or the melting of glue which may seep through the seams.
ODOUR, BE GONE!
If odours are the issue and you want your bag smelling fresh and clean again, here’s what Kee suggests:
- Air-dry your backpack in a well-ventilated area (with direct wind) for a few hours or overnight. With the proper circulation of air, odours can be minimised.
- Use odour-minimising products like odour eliminating sprays or charcoal pouches.
- Sunlight helps to kill odour-causing bacterial and freshen the backpack. But do not sun-dry your bag for more than five hours as it will cause discolouration and weakening of the materials.
5 TIPS TO KEEP YOUR BACKPACK IN TOP FORM
When your favourite backpack has become an essential part of your life, you’ll want to ensure that it stays in shape and lasts for as long as it can. Kee shares some tips on how you can properly maintain them:
- Rotate your backpacks regularly.
- Avoid hanging your backpack on hooks (If there are items inside, the weight may cause some areas of the backpack to be weakened).
- Always remove all belongings in your bags before storing them.
- Store your backpacks in an area which is well-ventilated to avoid mould or dust from accumulating.
- Regularly check the buckles, zippers and straps to see that they are still functioning properly.