Dirty pillows, sugary foods, bad gym hygiene: These 6 lifestyle habits are causing your acne breakouts

So you’ve tried everything but nothing seems to work to banish those pesky pimples and zits that seem to pop out of nowhere. And to make matters worse, you no longer have the excuse of hiding behind face masks now that these are optional when you are outdoors.

There’s really no better time than now to get your anti-acne act together.

CNA Lifestyle spoke to dermatologists and beauty founders who shed light on what could be causing these seemingly random flare-ups. If you are guilty of these common bad habits, do your complexion a favour and stop, pronto.

NOT WASHING YOUR REUSABLE FACE MASK EVERY DAY