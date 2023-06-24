Remember Baggu bags? They're back with a vengeance on TikTok thanks to new Gen Z fans

Madi McCool was driving in downtown Philadelphia in the summer of 2020 when she first spotted it: A reusable cloth mask that was actually cute. It was baby blue, orange and white, with a distinctive, bold daisy pattern. It caught her eye immediately.

After some internet sleuthing, she tracked the mask down: It was by Baggu, a brand known primarily for its reusable bags (as the name would suggest). McCool, 25, got a set of three. Shortly thereafter, she bought her first Baggu bag. Then another. And another. By her estimate, she now owns around 100.

The collection is “giving me so much serotonin,” said McCool, a grants and communications manager.

Today Baggu is enjoying something of a boom, especially among Gen Z and courtesy of TikTok, which is teeming with self-described “Baggu girlies,” bound together by their appreciation for the brand. Search “Baggu,” and the hundreds of TikToks posts have collected over 130 million views.

Its ubiquity is not only online: Walk around a farmers market in any major city and you might lose count of how many Baggu bags you see. On nice days in public parks, Baggu’s prints proliferate on blankets, coolers, towels and even tents, instantly recognizable even without a flashy logo.