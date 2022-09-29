Oscar winner Cher makes a cameo at Balmain’s ‘festival’ in Paris

Olivier Rousteing proved he is one of global fashion's biggest showmen – putting on, yet again, not a show but a festival for Balmain that took place in a giant stadium. Of course, the greatest celebrity moment of Paris Fashion Week just had to be clinched here – when the designer came out at the end arm in arm with Cher.

The 76-year-old Oscar winner trod the boards all smiles – to screams from the crowds – in a marbled spandex bodysuit, plunging neck, platform wedges and the house's famed peaked shoulders. "Just had best time on stage, felt great," she tweeted shortly after.