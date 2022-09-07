How do you get a lift without wearing a bra? This Singaporean entrepreneur's answer is breast tape

Let’s face it – not everyone can or wants to go braless when wearing a backless or low-cut dress. Stick-on bras are a way to go, but they sometimes slip and the centre connector can show under a plunging neckline. On top of that, they are not built to provide adequate lift for heavier chests. Breast tape can allegedly tackle all these problems.

“Boob tape has been an existing product long before Liftstick, even though not many have dared to use it. Personally, I think it is growing in popularity because more products are now in the market, and more people are realising its usefulness to help better shape one’s breasts for their outfit. I have used many brands throughout the years, but I wanted to create my own version, which was gentler on the skin – a quality which I find lacking (in many other brands),” shared Pang.

She also pointed out how it can be a lot more versatile compared to stick-on or standard bras. “It can be customised depending on the outfit of choice, which I think is a key advantage. For some others, boob tape is also more comfortable to wear and not as restrictive,” she said.