Not your regular batik: This Indonesian fashion brand is making hand-drawn batik for a new generation

For Abel Hesed Tandadjaja, batik is more than a textile tradition – it is part of Indonesia's cultural identity and a craft he has known since childhood through his family's fabric business.

That early exposure eventually inspired the 33-year-old to launch Batik Wolter, a Jakarta-based fashion brand specialising in batik tulis – a traditional handmade form of Indonesian batik created using a wax-resist dyeing technique, in 2019.

The Wolter name came from Robert Wolter Mongisidi, one of Indonesia's national heroes. And coincidentally, on a personal note, Tandadjaja grew up on Wolter Monginsidi Street in Solo.