15 beauty essentials to help you sleep better and wake up looking great

Singapore topped the list as the most fatigued country in the world last year in a survey by a UK bedding manufacturer. If you count yourself part of the "Sleepless in Singapore" lot – you qualify if you cannot remember the last time you had a good sleep – then you’d want to scroll on for ways to make it easier to drift off to sleep-land and wake up looking better than ever.

While we can’t guarantee sweet dreams, at the very least you’ll finally – fingers crossed – be able to fall asleep.

DIPTYQUE TUBEREUSE CANDLE, S$115 FOR 190G