Know someone who loves beauty products? Get a head start on their Christmas gifts
It's never too early to bring on the festive cheer and trust us, you won’t want to miss these beauty collectibles from Chanel, Dior and Shu Uemura. 

The Chanel N°5 Calendar. (Photo: Chanel Beauty)

Serene Seow
Serene Seow
01 Oct 2021 11:48AM (Updated: 01 Oct 2021 11:48AM)
We are only 85 days away from Christmas. If you’re planning on getting a head start on gifting, turn your gaze towards Chanel Beauty. The good folks there just dreamt up the perfect gift.

Enter the N°5 Calendar. Shaped like an oversized bottle of N°5 perfume, this limited edition beauty calendar houses 27 boxes – numbered from five (after the iconic perfume) to 31 (an ode to Chanel’s mythical address at 31 Rue Cambon). The numbered boxes contain beauty signatures such as the N°5 Eau de Parfum, the Le Vernis nail varnish in a new shade of red, the Rouge Allure lipstick inspired by N°5, as well as accessories that are a nod to the N°5 fragrance. The N°5 Calendar will be available online from Oct 16. Fastest fingers first.

Shu Uemura x Hello Kitty collection. (Photo: Shu Uemura)

Over at Shu Uemura, the Japanese beauty purveyor has teamed up with Sanrio’s Hello Kitty to launch a brand new holiday collection. A little bit rock ‘n’ roll and a little bit David Bowie, the seven-piece collection is a whole lot of kawaii, albeit with a glam rock twist. The Shu Uemura x Hello Kitty collection will be available from Oct 1 at LazMall.

The Rouge Dior Minaudiere. (Photo: Dior Beauty)

Still on the topic of collectibles, Dior Beauty will be launching a limited edition Rouge Dior Minaudiere to celebrate the reopening of the historical 30 Avenue Montaigne boutique in Paris. The facade of the boutique is etched on the case of the lipstick holder. The limited edition metallic golden case houses the beauty house’s signature Rouge Dior lipstick, as well as three refills. There are two ways to wear the minaudiere  either in the hand as a make-up clutch or sling its long chain over the shoulder like a chain purse. The limited edition Rouge Dior Minaudiere will be available from Oct 7 at Dior Beauty’s new online boutique.

Source: CNA/yy

