Know someone who loves beauty products? Get a head start on their Christmas gifts

Still on the topic of collectibles, Dior Beauty will be launching a limited edition Rouge Dior Minaudiere to celebrate the reopening of the historical 30 Avenue Montaigne boutique in Paris. The facade of the boutique is etched on the case of the lipstick holder. The limited edition metallic golden case houses the beauty house’s signature Rouge Dior lipstick, as well as three refills. There are two ways to wear the minaudiere – either in the hand as a make-up clutch or sling its long chain over the shoulder like a chain purse. The limited edition Rouge Dior Minaudiere will be available from Oct 7 at Dior Beauty’s new online boutique.