K-beauty shopping tips in Seoul: Sigi Skin’s founder on hottest products, getting discounts, spotting fakes

Fun fact: Though Singaporean beauty label Sigi Skin may fly the +65 flag high, every single item of theirs is in fact formulated and produced in Seoul, South Korea, revealed its founder, Xenia Wong.

Which explains why the 28-year-old is a K-beauty pro in her own right. “Korea is the hub for all things beauty. All the latest trends and innovations are from Korea, which also means that their technology is the most up-to-date. Also, they produce things that work for Asian skin, which is a really important consideration for us as a Singaporean brand,” shared Wong.

Since borders reopened in 2021, the entrepreneur has made seven trips to the home ground of BTS and Blackpink. “I was in Seoul in February to finalise the launch of our next big thing, the Daylight Oasis Vitamin C serum which is due to hit the shelves in April,” she divulged.

“The formula took nearly three years to perfect as it’s one of our most complicated formulas yet because of its high concentrations of L-Ascorbic acid (also known as the king of Vitamin C). To ensure its efficacy, the glass bottle it comes in is custom-made.”