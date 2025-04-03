5 worst times to try a new skincare product – and how to do it right
Trying new skincare products during your period, after aesthetic treatments, or in extreme climates may cause irritation. Here’s when to avoid it and what to do instead.
From TikTok-viral “holy grail” moisturisers to influencer-approved serums that promise instant glow-ups, the urge to constantly switch up your skincare routine has never been more tempting.
But if you've ever added a new product to your regimen only to be met with irritation, breakouts, or dryness, the problem might not be the product itself – it could be the timing.
Our skin’s ability to tolerate new ingredients fluctuates due to hormonal shifts, environmental changes, and even stress. Introducing a product at the wrong time can make the difference between a radiant complexion and an unexpected flare-up.
To help you avoid skincare missteps, we break down the worst times to experiment with a new formula – and share expert-approved tips on how to do it right.
1. DURING YOUR PERIOD
If your skin feels more irritable or prone to breakouts around your period, you’re not imagining it. “Introducing new skincare products during menstruation isn’t ideal due to increased sensitivity and reactivity,” explained Dr Sarah Too, medical director of Astria Medical Aesthetics.
Hormonal fluctuations during this time cause estrogen levels to dip while progesterone and testosterone rise, leading to excess oil production, breakouts, and heightened sensitivity. this makes your skin more reactive – especially to potent actives like retinoids or acids.
Dr Too advises waiting until your skin is in a more balanced state before incorporating a new product to minimise irritation.
2. TRAVELLING TO PLACE WITH A DIFFERENT CLIMATE
Your skin is acclimated to your usual environment, so abrupt shifts in temperature, humidity, and air quality can throw it off balance. moving from a humid climate like Singapore’s to a cold, dry winter destination can lead to dehydration and irritation, while entering a hotter, more humid environment may trigger excess oil production and clogged pores.
“I recommend only switching up one to two products at a time while travelling,” advised dr too. “For colder climates, bring a thicker moisturiser to prevent dryness. in tropical locations, use a lightweight gel-based formula to help regulate oil production.”
3. WHEN YOUR SKIN IS ALREADY STRESSED
Lack of sleep, poor diet, emotional stress, or environmental pollutants can compromise your skin barrier, leading to increased sensitivity, breakouts, and flare-ups of conditions like eczema or rosacea.
Dr Too cautions against introducing a new product during this period, as it can be difficult to pinpoint whether a reaction is due to the product itself or underlying skin stress. “It’s best to wait until the skin has stabilised before trying anything new, as you may not know if the skin is worsening due to the new product, or other reasons,” she said.
4. RIGHT AFTER AN AESTHETIC TREATMENT
Procedures like chemical peels, laser treatments, and micro-needling cause controlled damage to the skin to stimulate renewal. During this healing phase, the skin is particularly vulnerable, and new products – especially actives like retinoids, acids or exfoliants – should be avoided.
“Post-procedure skin tends to be more reactive and sensitive, which is why we generally advise patients to focus on hydrating and calming the skin,” shared Dr Too. She suggests sticking to a gentle routine with ingredients like hyaluronic acid, glycerin and centella asiatica to support recovery.
5. YOU’RE ALREADY USING MULTIPLE ACTIVE INGREDIENTS
Layering multiple actives like retinoids, AHAs and BHAs requires careful planning. Dr Too emphasises that adding a new active to a routine that already includes active ingredients can be risky: “These actives exfoliate the skin, so if the wrong ingredient is added, it could lead to increased irritation or a heightened skin reaction.”
A safer approach is to introduce one active at a time, spacing them out to monitor your skin’s tolerance. If irritation occurs, scale back and focus on barrier-repairing products.
HOW TO INTRODUCE A NEW PRODUCT THE RIGHT WAY
Now that you’ve identified when not to experiment with a new skincare product, follow these expert tips to ensure a smoother transition:
1. DO A PATCH TEST
A patch test helps identify potential allergic reactions or irritation before applying a new product to your face. Dr Too recommends dabbing a small amount on an inconspicuous area, like behind your ear or the inside of your wrist, and waiting 24 to 48 hours without washing or layering other products.
“Monitor for any irritation, such as redness, itching, or swelling. if there’s no adverse reaction, it’s safe to use the product on other areas of your skin,” she said.
2. INTRODUCE ONE PRODUCT AT A TIME
It’s tempting to overhaul your skincare routine all at once, especially when inspired by skincare trends, but introducing too many new products at one go can overwhelm your skin.
Dr Too suggests treating your skincare routine like a science experiment – it’s best to gradually introduce one variable at a time: “This way, if a reaction occurs, you’ll know exactly which product is causing it.”
3. KNOW THE DIFFERENCE BETWEEN IRRITATION, PURGING AND AN ALLERGIC REACTION
According to Dr Too, skin irritation from a new product often presents as redness, a stinging or burning sensation, and dryness. “These symptoms generally appear right after using the product and usually go away quickly once you discontinue it,” she said.
Purging refers to a temporary increase in breakouts after starting a new product. this occurs when active ingredients increase cell turnover, bringing underlying congestion to the surface – this usually clears up within a few weeks. “Purging typically occurs over areas that already had pimples or clogged pores,” added Dr Too.
Allergic reactions tend to be the most intense. “It can include swelling, hives and itching. If you notice any of these signs, it’s crucial to stop using the product right away to prevent the reaction from worsening,” she urged.
4. START SLOWLY WITH POTENT ACTIVES
When using strong actives like retinoids or acids, start with a lower concentration or use them every other day. “Your skin needs time to adjust, and gradual changes can help you to identify what works or doesn’t work for your skin,” explained Dr Too. “Furthermore, most products require at least a month to see identifiable differences, so it’s best to evaluate the efficacy of your new products one by one.”
5. LISTEN TO YOUR SKIN
If a product causes persistent irritation, it’s best to discontinue use. “Simplify your skincare routine by using a gentle cleanser and soothing, hydrating products, and avoid active or exfoliating products until your skin recovers,” advised Dr Too.
However, mild dryness or peeling from actives like retinoids can be normal during the first couple of months of adjustment. “For retinoids, i usually advise patients to persist through the initial ‘purging phase’ – your skin will adapt over time,” she shared.
6. SEEK PROFESSIONAL ADVICE IF NEEDED
If a reaction lasts longer than a week, worsens, or involves symptoms like swelling or blistering, consult a medical professional. “They can help manage the reaction and recommend products that may be better suited to your skin,” said Dr Too.