5 worst times to try a new skincare product – and how to do it right

From TikTok-viral “holy grail” moisturisers to influencer-approved serums that promise instant glow-ups, the urge to constantly switch up your skincare routine has never been more tempting.

But if you've ever added a new product to your regimen only to be met with irritation, breakouts, or dryness, the problem might not be the product itself – it could be the timing.

Our skin’s ability to tolerate new ingredients fluctuates due to hormonal shifts, environmental changes, and even stress. Introducing a product at the wrong time can make the difference between a radiant complexion and an unexpected flare-up.

To help you avoid skincare missteps, we break down the worst times to experiment with a new formula – and share expert-approved tips on how to do it right.