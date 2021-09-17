Skincare in your 20s: Everything you need to know from basic cleansing to age-proofing

Youth is the gift of nature, so they say, but one that is not ours to keep forever. Put in the requisite effort in skincare, however, and you’ll be able to hold on to it for longer – wise words that are not always fully appreciated until it has become too late to do much when in the face of sagging skin and swiftly emerging wrinkles.

Ageing is inevitable, of course, and we should learn to embrace it as best as we can. Even so, with so many ways to delay its progress available these days, we don’t think any woman (or man) would object to trying out a few of them.

Here’s the truth: Even if you have naturally great skin, courtesy of genes passed down from your parents, it’s going to take a little work if your aim is to look younger than you really are or, at the very least, look your age – in your later years. In fact, it’s best to start caring for our skin as early in life as we can, even if it seems to be in tip-top shape.