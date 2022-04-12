Renewing your passport? Style tips on how to take a great passport photo in a studio or on your phone

The moment we have all been waiting for is finally here. With many countries around the world – Singapore included – relaxing their pandemic-induced restrictions, we are finally free to dream and make plans for upcoming vacays.

But hold your horses before you rush to book your air tickets. Before you do anything else, go dig out your long-forgotten passport and check the expiration date. If you, like many others, have let your passport expire during the pandemic, now is the time to start filling out your application for a new one (and it'll be quite the wait).

Since you will be using your passport for the next 10 years, it is totally understandable that you will want to take a flattering photo for it. To ace the dreaded mugshot photo, here are some of our tried and tested hacks.