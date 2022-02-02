Looking tired after staring at screens for too long? How to care for the skin around the eyes

The skin around our eyes is 40 per cent thinner than the skin on the rest of our face, and as such, needs VIP treatment.

Looking after it becomes even more pertinent as we continue to spend large swathes of time online and blinking into a screen as the pandemic wears on.

Thanks to its delicate nature, the skin around the eyes is often the first to show signs of wrinkles and premature ageing. It doesn't help that our eyes take on a heavy workload throughout the day, blinking, squinting, smiling (or smizing) and expressing our emotions.

Here are the dos and don’ts of eye skincare, and how to stave off ageing around the eyes.