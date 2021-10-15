Body odour, skin problems and why you should take underarm care more seriously

Odours, skin problems, discolouration, ingrown hairs. When it comes to caring for your underarm area, the pitfalls are many. (No pun intended.)

And there's a reason for this. Dr Teo Wan Lin, a dermatologist at TWL Specialist Skin & Laser Centre, told CNA Lifestyle that the armpit area is part of the intertriginous skin zone, where there is skin-to-skin contact and where the skin folds are.

Thus, it tends to be a bit more sensitive, and common skin problems in these intertriginous areas have to do with increased friction and humidity, which can lead to a higher risk of conditions such as eczema, as well as fungal infections like candidiasis.