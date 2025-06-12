Bedtime perfumes are the new wellness trend – is it just a gimmick or can they really help you sleep?

When it comes to sleep scents, there are two main camps: Those who spritz the air and those who prefer to wear it on their skin. Both linen sprays and personal bedtime perfumes aim to promote relaxation and better sleep, but they serve slightly different purposes. Choosing between them often comes down to preference and sensitivity.

Linen sprays are typically alcohol-free or low in alcohol, designed to be misted onto pillows, sheets and even curtains. Because they’re not applied to skin, linen sprays can include ingredients that might otherwise be irritating in direct contact. They tend to create a cocooning scent environment, filling your space with a gentle aroma that lingers through the night. However, their longevity can be short-lived, and some may find the scent fades quickly or gets lost once you lie down.

On the other hand, bedtime perfumes are applied directly to the skin, much like a daytime fragrance, but with a softer touch. They allow the scent to evolve with your body heat, creating a more intimate, enveloping experience. The downside? If you have sensitive skin or use actives at night, some formulations may cause irritation. And for those sharing a bed, a personal fragrance may be a bit more intrusive than a subtle room mist.

WHERE (AND HOW MUCH) TO SPRITZ?

Less is more, especially when it comes to bedtime. A light spritz on your pillow, sleepwear or decolletage, is usually enough.

Some prefer a dab on the wrists, which they press together and inhale as part of a pre-sleep breathing exercise. The goal isn’t to impress – it’s to signal to your mind and body that it’s safe to rest.

7 BEDTIME FRAGRANCES TO HELP YOU DRIFT OFF

1. Scent by Six Care to Sleep Better Pillow Mist, S$32 for 30ml