Benetton’s reinvention starts from a new logo and a modern creative direction

Benetton is embarking on yet another remake, this time under the creative direction of Andrea Incontri, a Milan designer with experience at a host of fashion houses, including Tod's.

An architect by training, Incontri wants to reshape the Benetton retail experience, and emptied the Corso Buenos Aires flagship store for his runway debut as creative director.

Upstairs, his new collection – replete with colourful fruit-repeating motifs, pretty melange knits and tweeds – hung against a bare tiled wall, in well-curated, easy to survey constellations.