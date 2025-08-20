Beat the heat: 9 of the best cooling bras to fight sweat and odour in humid weather
It’s time to ditch those thick padded bras for something that’s a lot less suffocating.
The temperature is at an all-time high in Singapore and the heat and humidity doesn’t seem to be letting up anytime soon. Besides dehydration and fatigue, it sure is uncomfortable feeling sticky and sweaty practically all the time.
For women, it also means dealing with "boob sweat", which accumulates particularly in the underboob area and cleavage. This can lead to rashes and odour, and not to mention unsightly sweat stains on clothing when the moisture seeps through your bra. While we can’t stop the sweating, wearing the right bra can really help ease the dampness and discomfort.
There’s a variety of cooling bras out there these days, all designed to keep your chest area feeling dry and comfortable, as far as possible. Some of them even incorporate patented fabric technologies – these include temperature-regulating, anti-odour, moisture-wicking and quick-drying properties, on top of high breathability.
You’d notice that the fabric on such bras is typically thin, lightweight and stretchy, which are all features that will boost comfort and wearability. They also tend to be lightly lined, which means they might not do much for you if what you’re looking for is a substantial lift. In this heat, however, we’d say comfort wins over everything else – if you are of the same mind, here are some cooling bra options that are worth trying.
HANES X-TEMP WOMEN'S WIRELESS T-SHIRT BRA, S$21.98
Two key features have been combined in the fabric used on this bra, to provide superior comfort with regards to fit and heat. X-temp is the brand’s patented technology, which adapts to the wearer’s body temperature for a cool feel, while ComfortFlex Fit allows the fabric to stretch effortlessly and mould to one’s unique shape.
Available at Amazon.
UNIQLO AIRISM WIRELESS BRA, S$29.90
Uniqlo’s Airism fabric is a hot favourite in tropical climate and is the ideal lightweight choice for underwear. What’s more, this pullover style is available in quite a variety of colours, as well as sizes from XS to 3XL.
Available at Uniqlo.
I'M IN AIR-EE MULTI-WAY BANDEAU SLIM BRA, S$39.90
As described by its name, this bra is made with airy-feeling, sweat-absorbent fabric that promises to be soft, smooth and comfortable. It’s available in a variety of styles besides the bandeau, and also provides support and adequate coverage with light, thin padding – an essential for beating the heat.
Available at Iminxx.
XEXYMIX COOLING SEAMLESS BRA, S$58.60
This bra is made of fabric lighter than that of typical seamless bras, apparently – it feels practically weightless, as if you’re not wearing anything. With its thicker straps and higher back, this style is also ideal if you need a bra that’s more supportive.
Available at Xexymix.
AIMER FEEL COOL WIRELESS BRA AND PANTY SET US$45.99/S$59
Enjoy the icy feel of this bra that’s designed to be cooling and breathable. Bonus: The same fabric is also used for the hiphugger underwear that comes with it, which is made in a lightweight and seamless style with high stretchability.
Available at Aimer.
ANDAR ALL-DAY FIT COOLING BRA, S$65
The silky, soft fabric has an ice-cold feel against skin, providing relief in this heat. This bra also has high breathability and is also quick-drying – important features for odour control. The built-in pads provide ample but not overly thick coverage, and is perforated for ventilation.
Available at Andar.
VEIMIA COOLING SEAMLESS BRA, S$70
A seamless, hot-weather staple that will not create unflattering lines that show through your outfits, this bra is made with super-thin fabric that features antimicrobial properties to keep odour at bay. The padding provides comfortable yet adequate support and is designed with a honeycomb structure for excellent breathability.
Available at Veimia.
MODIBODI SWEAT-PROOF BRA, US$54.99/S$70.70
This patent-pending creation is made with ModiDry fabric, designed to lock odour away in both the cups and under-band, and help regulate body temperature and absorb sweat. It also boasts moisture-repellent outer layers that help stop sweat leaking through to your clothes, and also a Power Mesh design on the back that provides breathability.
THIRDLOVE TEMPSYNC T-SHIRT BRA, US$78/S$100.30
This is said to be the world's first thermoregulating bra, made with a patent-pending fabric that is infused with natural minerals to actively balance body temperature. The brand claims that it begins working before you start to sweat, which makes it a good bra not just for hot weather, but also those experiencing menopause-related hot flashes.
Available at Thirdlove.