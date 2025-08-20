Beat the heat: 9 of the best cooling bras to fight sweat and odour in humid weather

The temperature is at an all-time high in Singapore and the heat and humidity doesn’t seem to be letting up anytime soon. Besides dehydration and fatigue, it sure is uncomfortable feeling sticky and sweaty practically all the time.

For women, it also means dealing with "boob sweat", which accumulates particularly in the underboob area and cleavage. This can lead to rashes and odour, and not to mention unsightly sweat stains on clothing when the moisture seeps through your bra. While we can’t stop the sweating, wearing the right bra can really help ease the dampness and discomfort.

There’s a variety of cooling bras out there these days, all designed to keep your chest area feeling dry and comfortable, as far as possible. Some of them even incorporate patented fabric technologies – these include temperature-regulating, anti-odour, moisture-wicking and quick-drying properties, on top of high breathability.

You’d notice that the fabric on such bras is typically thin, lightweight and stretchy, which are all features that will boost comfort and wearability. They also tend to be lightly lined, which means they might not do much for you if what you’re looking for is a substantial lift. In this heat, however, we’d say comfort wins over everything else – if you are of the same mind, here are some cooling bra options that are worth trying.