6 podcasts anyone curious about fashion should listen to right now

Fashion, being a visual medium with a relatively niche audience, may not appear to be the most conducive subject matter for a podcast. But in a peak podcast era, where there seems to be a show for everything, style has no shortage of audio content.

These six shows approach style from a variety of perspectives, exploring breaking news from the fashion industry, the place of clothing in pop culture, and the historical and societal forces that shape what we wear.

EVERY OUTFIT

Every Outfit started life as a sharp-tongued Instagram account deconstructing the notoriously fabulous fashion worn by the core cast members of Sex And The City, both on and offscreen.

Having amassed a dedicated following, Chelsea Fairless and Lauren Garroni created this spinoff podcast in 2021, where they apply their brand of snarky-yet-loving fashion policing to a much broader range of topics, analysing pop culture news and trends through the lens of what was worn.

Fairless, a social media consultant and designer, and Garroni, a writer and director, share a dryly witty repartee. On recent episodes they have tackled the aesthetics of the teen survival drama Yellowjackets, Gwyneth Paltrow’s much-discussed ski trial style, and the “ludicrously capacious” Burberry bag that gained infamy in the Season 4 premiere of Succession.

Starter episode: On Gwyneth’s Trial, Capacious Bags, Lana Del Rey

DRESSED: THE HISTORY OF FASHION

Historians have long studied clothing to understand the economics, values and belief systems of cultures, and this richly researched podcast takes the same approach.

Hosted by two fashion historians, Cassidy Zachary and April Calahan, each episode of Dressed delves into an aspect of style through the ages, with subjects that include the history of black dandyism, the connection of fashion and politics during the French Revolution, and the story of pioneering designer Elizabeth Hawes, who was ahead of her time decrying the industry’s mistreatment of women. With a back catalogue of more than 300 episodes, this series is a treasure trove.

Starter episode: A Dressed Guide to Dressed, Part 1

ARTICLES OF INTEREST

99% Invisible, the long-running radio show-turned-podcast, considers the hidden or unappreciated role of design in our everyday lives, often focusing on architecture and physical structures.

Articles of Interest, hosted by Avery Trufelman, started out as a clothing-focused miniseries within 99% Invisible but spun off into an independent series about how clothing design both mirrors and shapes society.