Indonesian perfumes are having a moment – here are 7 fragrance brands that should be on your radar

Like many Asian countries, Indonesia is seeing rapid growth in its local fragrance industry as more people are turning to perfumes to express their individuality and homegrown brands are coming up with innovative ways to meet this need.

Gen Z consumers are beginning to look past big players in the global market and turning to niche scents that allow them to stand out from the crowd.

A crop of Indonesian fragrance brands are putting their own twist on modern perfumery, incorporating inspiration and elements from the local culture. On top of that, they are mostly priced affordably.

The only problem? Not all of them are available for sale in Singapore, so if you are travelling to Indonesia (or know someone who is), make sure to put one of these scents on the shopping list.