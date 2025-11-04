Indonesian perfumes are having a moment – here are 7 fragrance brands that should be on your radar
On the search for unique Asian scents? Here are some Indonesian names you shouldn’t miss.
Like many Asian countries, Indonesia is seeing rapid growth in its local fragrance industry as more people are turning to perfumes to express their individuality and homegrown brands are coming up with innovative ways to meet this need.
Gen Z consumers are beginning to look past big players in the global market and turning to niche scents that allow them to stand out from the crowd.
A crop of Indonesian fragrance brands are putting their own twist on modern perfumery, incorporating inspiration and elements from the local culture. On top of that, they are mostly priced affordably.
The only problem? Not all of them are available for sale in Singapore, so if you are travelling to Indonesia (or know someone who is), make sure to put one of these scents on the shopping list.
1. ALCHEMIST
This is one of the most prominent perfume brands from Indonesia, having found popularity in the local fragrance market with its chic, classy scents with a modern take, and at highly affordable prices too.
If you’re a fan of powdery, soapy scents that smell soft, clean and comforting, try Powder Room and Pink Laundry. The former is a blend of floral notes like rose, violet, orange blossom and peony, with a musky base that comprises sandalwood, while the latter evokes the scent of freshly washed clothes and sheets with chamomile, lily of the valley, rose and aldehydic notes.
Available at Alchemist outlets in Indonesia.
2. HMNS
For the record, the brand name is pronounced as “humans” even though the vowels are omitted. This is a quirk that extends to its best-selling scent, Orgsm.
Despite its provocative moniker, the scent is not designed to evoke naughty thoughts. It was simply created from the idea of combining three of the world's most popular floral perfumery notes, which, according to Hmns, are rose, peony and jasmine (the name came as an afterthought). Combined with notes of apple and vanilla bean, the fruity-floral scent radiates a warm and sweet quality, instead of the animalistic notes that tend to be associated with “sexy” scents.
Orgsm’s success has since inspired the creation of a second version, Darker Shade of Orgsm, which projects a more sensual vibe with pepper, amber, patchouli, cedar wood and sandalwood. There are many more scents at Hmns to explore besides these, ranging from light florals to the complex, earthy and woody.
Available on Shopee.
3. ALT
Travel around the world via the fragrances by Alt – many of its scents are inspired by the unique characteristics of countries and cities, including Morocco, Tahiti, New York and Kyoto. Pina Colada in Havana takes you straight to Cuba with an exotic mix of Guatemala cardamom, pink pepper, mint, bergamot, tonka bean and cedar wood, while Martini in New York captures the urban chic of the Big Apple with Bulgarian rose, neroli, jasmine, myrrh and musk.
Available at Alt.
4. ETRE
Though conceptualised and formulated in Grasse, France, Etre’s scents draw inspiration from its homeland. If a piece of Indonesia’s most idyllic destinations is what you’d like to bring home, the brand’s Deux collection has the perfumes that evoke that vacation mood.
A Place We Call Home captures the tropical essence of Uluwatu in Bali with a bright, vibrant scent that opens with red mandarin and mellows down to reveal notes of spicy nutmeg, jasmine sambac, frangipani and sandalwood.
For something more elegant, try For The Memories Of, which will transport you to the lush forests of Ubud. The floral-woody scent blends zesty lime and mandarin with bergamot, ylang ylang, frankincense and a base of vanilla and sandalwood for a sweet and earthy fragrance that channels a mysterious feel.
Available at Etre outlets in Indonesia.
5. THE BODY TALE
Made with a younger audience in mind, the brand’s repertoire features fun concepts that excite the imagination. Its Whisper of Rice evokes the memory of “sitting at grandma’s house, after an afternoon shower, and smelling the comforting scent of warm, freshly cooked rice that she has made”.
Wondering which notes could such a perfume be comprised of? Rice powder is one of the ingredients, as well as bergamot, orris, sandalwood, civet and amber wood. It’s definitely one scent we are super curious about. Other fragrances with names that leave us wondering what they smell like include Plain Jane, Cherry Pop and Hojicha Latte.
Available at The Body Tale outlets in Indonesia.
6. EUODIA
If scents from brands like Le Labo and Aesop appeal to you, Euodia might be your cup of tea too. Admittedly, there is a vibe about the laboratory- or apothecary-inspired packaging and minimalist styling of the brand that reminds one of its much more widely known counterparts.
Each of Euodia’s scents is based on one key ingredient, which plays the starring role among the other complementary fragrance notes. Nicotiana, for example, pays homage to the tobacco leaf, but is also laced with bergamot, hay and bay leaves. It is a scent that starts fresh, rounding off to reveal a sensual layer of woody cedar and patchouli, and a lasting trail of juicy fig.
Available at Euodia outlets in Indonesia.
7. POLKA COSMETICS
Polka’s scent profiles tend to be zesty, sweet fruity-florals. While it’s got quite a number of those (try La Lune or Birthday Night if you prefer an attention-getting scent), it also has a couple that are on the softer, more low-key side. Cloud Bomb, for one, features delicate florals and powdery musk – perfect for those who love fragrances that wear close to the skin. Besides perfumes, this youthful brand also dabbles in makeup, which looks equally enticing with its brightly coloured packaging.
Available at Aeon in Jakarta.