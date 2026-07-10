Best luxury vintage stores in Tokyo: Where to shop for Chanel, Hermes and rare designer finds
From celebrity favourites to under-the-radar speciality stores.
With thousands of vintage stores scattered across Japan, Tokyo remains the country's undisputed capital for luxury resale. From pristine Chanel flap bags and vintage Louis Vuitton trunks to archival Comme des Garcons and Issey Miyake, the city offers some of the world's best pre-loved fashion finds.
What makes Tokyo's vintage scene special is not just the volume of inventory, but the quality. For decades, Japan was one of the world's largest luxury goods markets, and many designer pieces never left the country. Combined with a culture that values meticulous care and strict authentication standards, shoppers can often find vintage items in exceptional condition.
Whether you're hunting for a rare Chanel bag, an archival Yohji Yamamoto jacket or celebrity-approved designer treasures, these are the stores worth adding to your Tokyo itinerary.
We’ve zoned the list according to districts for your easy reference.
JINGUMAE, AOYAMA AND OMOTESANDO
While this area is often a mix of designer labels and teen fashion, it is ever a vintage lover’s treasure trove.
When it comes to luxury vintage shopping here, the boutiques are more than just retail spaces, they’re thoughtfully designed spaces, akin to mini time capsules filled with fashion history and impeccable craftsmanship. This is where you’ll find limited editions and one-of-a-kind pieces alongside an evolving selection that will keep you coming back for more.
1. AMORE VINTAGE
Where: 1F-2F, 5-1-15 Jingumae, Shibuya, Tokyo
Tax-free shopping: Yes
Few stores are as synonymous with Tokyo luxury vintage shopping as Amore Vintage. Known for its museum-like presentation and extensive collection of Chanel, Hermes, Louis Vuitton and Dior, it has become a favourite among celebrities including Kim Kardashian, Hailey Bieber and Dua Lipa.
Dua Lipa even included Amore Vintage in her list of Tokyo must-visits as part of the Service95 and Google Maps collab.
Blackpink's Jennie, Bella Hadid and K-pop soloist Somi have been spotted with vintage Chanel pieces sourced from the store.
The Amore group operates several specialised stores. The Omotesando flagship specialises in Chanel handbags and accessories. Nearby, Amore Wardrobe focuses on Chanel clothing, shoes and ready-to-wear. Amore Aoyama offers Hermes, Louis Vuitton, Dior, Gucci and Rolex, as well as many other luxury brands. Amore Archive in Shibuya is dedicated to highly coveted pre-loved pieces from the 2010s, and Amore Gentlemen (also at Omotesando) is a stylish haven for the men.
Not visiting Tokyo? The online store provides free shipping worldwide.
For more information, visit Amore Vintage.
2. SOLAKZADE
Where: B1F, 4-29-4 Jingumae, Goro’s Building, Shibuya, Tokyo
Tax-free shopping: Yes
Solakzade feels more like a private collector's salon than a retail store. Its 1970s chandeliers and antique mirrors are reminiscent of a cool speakeasy that only insiders know of.
Appointment-only Solakzade specialises in rare vintage eyewear and jewellery. Here, you’ll find a wide range of eyewear, ranging from 1940s Ray-Bans to futuristic Philippe Chevalier aviators, alongside rare Cartier styles and rose-tinted 1990s Jean Paul Gaultier frames – all in pristine condition.
Its clientele reportedly includes Madonna, Kanye West and Kate Moss. For collectors looking for distinctive accessories rather than handbags, this is one of Tokyo's most unique destinations.
For more information, visit Solakzade.
3. CASANOVA VINTAGE
Where: 1F, 5-11-6 Jingumae, T’s Omotesando, Shibuya, Tokyo
Tax-free shopping: Yes
A favourite among stylists and celebrities, Casanova Vintage is known for its mix of luxury fashion, streetwear and highly collectible accessories.
Celebrities who have stopped by include Big Bang’s G-Dragon, Blackpink’s Jennie, Hailey and Justin Bieber, Miley Cyrus and Doja Cat.
A regular visitor to Casanova Vintage, Kim Kardashian has never left the store empty-handed. Her Chrome Hearts dress she wore to 2023 CFDA Awards was picked up from here.
Then there’s Blackpink’s Jennie. The Chanel swimsuit she wore to Coachella 2023, as well as circa 1991 Yohji Yamamoto leather jacket she recently wore at Coachella 2026 are both from this store.
But if clothes and accessories aren’t your thing, Casanova Vintage is also a holy grail for luxury bag aficionados. You’ll find rare Chanel bags and Hermes Birkins alongside sought-after archival Louis Vuitton x Yayoi Kusama and Louis Vuitton x Takashi Murakami collections.
The inventory spans luxury classics and sought-after streetwear, making it one of the city's most versatile vintage destinations.
For more information, visit Casanova Vintage.
4. VINTAGE QOO
Where: B1F-2F, 5 Chome-2-6 Jingumae, Shibuya, Tokyo
Tax-free shopping: Yes
One of Tokyo's largest luxury vintage stores, the three-storey Vintage Qoo is dedicated to designer fashion, jewellery, watches and handbags.
It’s also where Italian blogger The Blonde Salad’s Chiara Ferragni and Japanese model Kiko Mizuhara are long-time patrons.
On the first floor, you’ll find a selection of designer labels like Louis Vuitton, Fendi and Dior while the second floor houses an impressive array of timepieces, including Cartier, Rolex and Franck Muller, as well as fine jewellery and an impeccable collection of Hermes.
The basement is dedicated to Chanel, with over 2,000 vintage Chanel pieces.
Not heading to Tokyo but Osaka instead? You can also visit the Vintage Qoo branch there too.
For more information, visit Vintage Qoo.
SHIBUYA
Shibuya offers a different side of Tokyo's vintage scene, where luxury fashion intersects with streetwear and youth culture.
For vintage fashion newbies, check out the shop within shop concepts in department stores like Shibuya Parco for a modern retail experience. While the more discerning need only walk a few minutes from the heart of the action to find hidden independent boutiques for a more intimate shopping session.
1. 10TOW
Where: 4F, 11-6 Udagawacho, KK Building, Shibuya, Tokyo
Tax-free shopping: No
For fans of Japanese fashion, 10tow is a must-visit. The boutique focuses on influential home-grown labels such as Comme des Garcons, Yohji Yamamoto, Junya Watanabe, Undercover and Issey Miyake.
Its carefully edited inventory includes discontinued and archival pieces that are increasingly difficult to find elsewhere. The atmosphere is understated, the curation thoughtful and the prices often more approachable than larger luxury resale stores.
For more information, visit 10tow.
2. BLUE ROOM
Where: 2 Chome-4-10 Shibuya, Tokyo
Tax-free shopping: No
Blue Room caters to collectors of vintage streetwear. The store specialises in authentic pieces from the 1990s and early 2000s, including Supreme, Stussy, Nike, Bape and Goodenough.
Unlike many crowded vintage stores, the merchandise is organised by era and style, making it easy to browse. Inventory rotates regularly, ensuring repeat visitors always discover something new.
For more information, visit Blue Room.
KOENJI, MEGURO AND JIYUGAOKA
For shoppers seeking a quieter and more local experience, Koenji and Meguro offer some of Tokyo's most rewarding vintage discoveries.
Koenji is packed with independent vintage stores and has long been associated with Tokyo's creative community while Meguro offers a less chaotic yet thoroughly enjoyable vintage shopping experience. There’s also the trendy Jiyugaoka, affectionately dubbed “Little Europe” thanks to its cobblestone and cafe-lined streets that’s said to be among the best place to vintage shop.
1. KISSMET
Where: 3 Chome-56-1-101 Koenjiminami, Suginami City, Tokyo
Tax-free shopping: Yes
Menswear enthusiasts should make time for Kissmet. This small but respected boutique specialises in archival menswear from designers such as Yohji Yamamoto, Raf Simons, Helmut Lang and Comme des Garcons Homme.
The personalised shopping experience and carefully selected inventory – archival pieces from brands like Yohji Yamamoto and Garcon Homme alongside Raf Simons and Helmut Lang –make it particularly appealing for serious collectors.
For more information, visit Kissmet.
2. KAGAMIROCK
Where: 3F, 1 Chome-11-15 Higashiyama, Meguro City, Tokyo
Tax-free shopping: No
Hidden on the third floor of an unassuming building, appointment-only Kagamirock specialises in Japanese avant-garde fashion.
Expect carefully selected pieces from Comme des Garcons, Junya Watanabe and Noir Kei Ninomiya, often at prices lower than those found in central Tokyo. The space also functions as a showroom for stylists, further cementing its insider reputation.
Besides being a retail space, Kagamirock also doubles up as a showroom for stylists to visit and rent these outfits too.
For more information, visit Kagamirock.
3. KINDAL
Where: 1-chome-14-15, Yashima Building, Jiyugaoka, Meguro City, Tokyo
Tax-free shopping: Yes
One of Japan's largest luxury resale chains, Kindal operates stores across Tokyo, Osaka, Kyoto and Nagoya. Every branch carries a different mix of inventory, making each visit unique.
The Jiyugaoka outlet stands out for its relaxed atmosphere and strong selection of both Japanese and international designer labels, including Issey Miyake and Maison Margiela. It's also one of the better places to uncover discounted treasures on sale racks.
And if you’re in the market to sell your pre-loved items, Kindal will gladly take them in after an on-site assessment. Just remember to bring your ID with you for the transaction.
For more information, visit www.kind.co.jp.