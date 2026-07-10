Best luxury vintage stores in Tokyo: Where to shop for Chanel, Hermes and rare designer finds

With thousands of vintage stores scattered across Japan, Tokyo remains the country's undisputed capital for luxury resale. From pristine Chanel flap bags and vintage Louis Vuitton trunks to archival Comme des Garcons and Issey Miyake, the city offers some of the world's best pre-loved fashion finds.

What makes Tokyo's vintage scene special is not just the volume of inventory, but the quality. For decades, Japan was one of the world's largest luxury goods markets, and many designer pieces never left the country. Combined with a culture that values meticulous care and strict authentication standards, shoppers can often find vintage items in exceptional condition.

Whether you're hunting for a rare Chanel bag, an archival Yohji Yamamoto jacket or celebrity-approved designer treasures, these are the stores worth adding to your Tokyo itinerary.

We’ve zoned the list according to districts for your easy reference.

JINGUMAE, AOYAMA AND OMOTESANDO

While this area is often a mix of designer labels and teen fashion, it is ever a vintage lover’s treasure trove.

When it comes to luxury vintage shopping here, the boutiques are more than just retail spaces, they’re thoughtfully designed spaces, akin to mini time capsules filled with fashion history and impeccable craftsmanship. This is where you’ll find limited editions and one-of-a-kind pieces alongside an evolving selection that will keep you coming back for more.

1. AMORE VINTAGE

Where: 1F-2F, 5-1-15 Jingumae, Shibuya, Tokyo

Tax-free shopping: Yes