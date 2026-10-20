Makeup for grey hair: 6 expert tips to brighten your complexion and look your best

Going grey will change the way you look. But that doesn’t mean you suddenly need more makeup. In fact, piling it on is often the last thing you want to do according to the makeup artists CNA Lifestyle spoke to.

They advised that the trick is knowing what to change – and, more importantly, what to leave alone.

Whether the grey is part of the natural ageing process or the result of a very deliberate salon appointment, losing pigment in your hair can subtly change the way your complexion and usual makeup look.

Your favourite lipstick may suddenly seem too strong. Your face might look paler or more washed out than you remember. And the brows you barely paid attention to before can suddenly become rather important.

How noticeable these changes are will depend on how much grey or white hair you have. Younger women who have gone grey may find that their youthful skin provides enough natural contrast. On mature skin, however, the absence of pigment in the hair can make sallowness, dullness and other signs of ageing more apparent.

The good news? You probably don't need to overhaul your makeup bag.

There are no hard and fast rules about makeup for grey hair. Small adjustments will make all the difference. Think a little more colour where it counts, softer definition around the eyes and brows, and makeup textures that make skin look alive rather than covered up.