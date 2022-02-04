Better than a Valentine’s Day bouquet: Steal her heart with these 13 rose perfumes
Why stop at only a few stalks of roses when you can give her an entire rose garden? Sort of.
Thinking of a Valentine’s Day gift for your loved one? Instead of sending her a bouquet of roses that will last maybe a week at most, why not gift her with something more personal and intimate? Something that smells amazing, looks great on her vanity counter and, more importantly, will last and last.
Here are 13 rose-scented perfumes that will instantaneously transport her to a rose garden at a whiff.
DIPTYQUE EAU ROSE EAU DE PARFUM, S$151 FOR 50ML
Terms like modern and light aren’t commonly associated with rose parfums but this one is exactly that, thanks to the addition of bright green botanical notes that help spice up the rose scent.
CHANTECAILLE DARBY ROSE, S$358 FOR 75ML
This is a fresh, modern take on a classic. Created using headspace technology to capture the exact essence of a rose garden, precious Bulgarian rose is mixed with pink magnolia, sweet Osmanthus and crisp Italian lemon that culminates in a lightly saccharin whiff that is suitable for daytime wear.
Available at Chantecaille outlets islandwide.
CHANEL COCO MADEMOISELLE EAU DE PARFUM, S$137 FOR 35ML
At the heart of this delicate scent is the Turkish rose, patchouli and orange that give it a light floral aura.
ACQUA DI PARMA ROSA NOBILE EAU DE PARFUM, S$227 FOR 50ML
This is a rose parfum with a difference. An unmistakable hit of citrusy tangerine and earthy cedarwood gives this scent a sunny disposition that makes it great for wearing on a warm summer day, which is pretty much every day in this part of the world.
LANCOME IDOLE EAU DE PARFUM, S$60 FOR 25ML
This world’s thinnest fragrance bottle contains a fresh floral blend of ethically and sustainably sourced ingredients including rose, jasmine, citrus and white musk.
Available at Lancome counters islandwide.
MAISON MARGIELA REPLICA BUBBLE BATH, S$135 FOR 30ML
Imagine a rose infused bubble bath. That’s exactly what inspired this fresh floral perfume.
BYREDO ROSE OF NO MAN’S LAND, S$274 FOR 50ML
Let it be known that the scent is a tribute to compassion and selflessness – Rose Of No Man’s Land was a nickname given by soldiers to the nurses who saved thousands of lives during World War II. Designed as a unisex fragrance, the scent is soft with a palpable trail of rebellion that comes from blending fresh rose with saucy pepper and heady amber.
TOM FORD ROSE PRICK EAU DE PARFUM, S$300 FOR 30ML
Don’t let its pretty pink packaging fool you into thinking this is a scent that blandly blends into its surroundings. Described as a warm and spicy floral scent, its concoction of punchy Sichuan pepper and aromatic turmeric adds a funky kick to its base rose notes. It dries down to a musky base with patchouli and Tonka bean giving an earthy, seductive bouquet that lingers for hours.
PENHALIGON ELISABETHAN ROSE EAU DE PARFUM, S$150 FOR 30ML
A cult classic, this elegant scent is made up of delicate rose absolute and spicy cinnamon. Vetiver and musk help it linger on for hours.
GUCCI THE ALCHEMIST’S GARDEN A SONG FOR THE ROSE EAU DE PARFUM, S$520 FOR 100ML
The Alchemist’s Garden collection of parfums is not your standard issue. Not only do they all come in exquisite, if retro flacons, the juice inside is also a painstaking work of art. This bottle contains a woody floral essence that works for men as well.
MAISON FRANCIS KURKDJIAN L’EAU A LA ROSE EAU DE TOILETTE, S$160 FOR 35ML
Fact: The contents of each of these eau de toilette bottles are made from 400 freshly bloomed roses. This truly is as fresh as it gets.
JO MALONE LONDON RED ROSES, S$115 FOR 30ML
You’ve tried rose tea with a slice of lemon, now try a rose scent with a blend of lemon. The citrus cuts the heady floral bouquet, giving the scent a contemporary twist that we have come to expect of Jo Malone fragrances.
DIOR MISS DIOR EDP, S$144 FOR 50ML
The pretty bottle, topped with a box, is very telling what the scent smells like – sweet. A blend of rose, tonka beans and vanilla helps the wearer play the part of a joyfully feminine lady convincingly.